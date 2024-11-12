Previous
Happy Hour by kwind
Happy Hour

Our first night at the cabin and we attended a "happy hour" at some friends's place at the end of our bay. This is the view from their deck. Our boat is the one on the far left and you can see "our point" in this image. It was a lovely evening!
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Islandgirl ace
Lovely lighting and scene!
November 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene.
November 13th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Wonderful view and light
November 13th, 2024  
