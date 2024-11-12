Sign up
Previous
Photo 4474
Happy Hour
Our first night at the cabin and we attended a "happy hour" at some friends's place at the end of our bay. This is the view from their deck. Our boat is the one on the far left and you can see "our point" in this image. It was a lovely evening!
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
3
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4908
photos
321
followers
140
following
1225% complete
View this month »
4467
4468
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2024 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely lighting and scene!
November 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene.
November 13th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Wonderful view and light
November 13th, 2024
