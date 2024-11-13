Previous
Sunset by kwind
Photo 4475

Sunset

Another image from our weekend at the cabin. I'm standing on the edge of our property looking towards the cabin as the sun was setting.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
narayani ace
Beautiful reflections
November 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely light on the water.
November 14th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful scene and colors
November 14th, 2024  
