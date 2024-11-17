Sign up
Previous
Photo 4478
Dusting of Snow
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
7
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4912
photos
322
followers
140
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
The clouds and the layers of sea, land and sky are gorgeous. Fav.
November 18th, 2024
narayani
ace
Such a beautiful image!
November 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful symphony of blue
November 18th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Superb
November 18th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
That's gorgeous! It is so soft looking
November 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Glorious sea and cloudscape!
November 18th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Gorgeous! Where is it, please?
November 18th, 2024
