Photo 4479
Bomb Cyclone
We had such an intense storm last night and today that it was dubbed a Bomb Cyclone by meteorologists. It sure stirred up the ocean!
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
20th November 2024 5:38pm
