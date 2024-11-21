Previous
The Aftermath by kwind
Photo 4480

The Aftermath

A rather boring diary shot…

Today was sunny and calm so we loaded the trailer and back of the truck with all of the tree debris that fell during yesterday’s ‘bomb cyclone’. The winds were crazy!!
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
A storm hit Seattle and WA state on 11/19. Here in West Seattle there were lots of power outages and downed trees from the high winds.
November 22nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Wow
November 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Goodness, that sure is a lot that came down!
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact