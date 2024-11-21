Sign up
Previous
Photo 4480
The Aftermath
A rather boring diary shot…
Today was sunny and calm so we loaded the trailer and back of the truck with all of the tree debris that fell during yesterday’s ‘bomb cyclone’. The winds were crazy!!
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
3
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4914
photos
322
followers
140
following
1227% complete
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
4479
4480
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st November 2024 12:23pm
gloria jones
ace
A storm hit Seattle and WA state on 11/19. Here in West Seattle there were lots of power outages and downed trees from the high winds.
November 22nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Wow
November 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Goodness, that sure is a lot that came down!
November 22nd, 2024
