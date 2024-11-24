Previous
86 Years Young by kwind
Photo 4482

86 Years Young

One of my all-time favorite human beings turned 86 today! She is surrounded by her two sisters and a brother and an almost sister. We had a lovely family gathering to celebrate the big event.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
How wonderful!
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact