Previous
Photo 4484
Snowy Mountains
I rarely show the view from my front door since the ocean side of the yard usually has much more going on. This morning as I walked to the top of the driveway I was taken back by the snow and light on the mountains and thought I would share.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4918
photos
322
followers
140
following
4477
4478
4479
4480
4481
4482
4483
4484
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th November 2024 8:14am
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Just beautiful!
November 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2024
