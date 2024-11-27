Previous
Snowy Mountains by kwind
Photo 4484

Snowy Mountains

I rarely show the view from my front door since the ocean side of the yard usually has much more going on. This morning as I walked to the top of the driveway I was taken back by the snow and light on the mountains and thought I would share.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Just beautiful!
November 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact