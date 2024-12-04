Sign up
Previous
Photo 4488
Budapest
The beautiful Christmas market infront of St. Stephen’s basilica in Budapest.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th December 2024 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
A starburst of light….looks fantastic.
December 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Magical colours, a beautiful place to be for thé festive twinkling lights
December 4th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
How lovely!
December 4th, 2024
