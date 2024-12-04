Previous
Budapest by kwind
Photo 4488

Budapest

The beautiful Christmas market infront of St. Stephen’s basilica in Budapest.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
A starburst of light….looks fantastic.
December 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Magical colours, a beautiful place to be for thé festive twinkling lights
December 4th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
How lovely!
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact