Budapest by kwind
Photo 4489

Budapest

We did a river cruise tonight and asked past the parliament buildings!
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones ace
Oh my...This is a fabulous capture and pov to see the spires.
December 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow!
December 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
what a stunner
December 5th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A wonderful capture and building.
December 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
December 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
December 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 5th, 2024  
narayani ace
Spectacular
December 5th, 2024  
