Previous
Photo 4490
Stunning Glass
Found this gorgeous stained glass at the Mattias church in Budapest.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4924
photos
321
followers
140
following
1230% complete
View this month »
4483
4484
4485
4486
4487
4488
4489
4490
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th December 2024 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful…
December 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , so beautiful !
December 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Gorgeous colors.
December 6th, 2024
