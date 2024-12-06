Previous
Stunning Glass by kwind
Stunning Glass

Found this gorgeous stained glass at the Mattias church in Budapest.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful…
December 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful , so beautiful !
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Gorgeous colors.
December 6th, 2024  
