New York Café by kwind
New York Café

Today was our final day in Budapest and one of the things we did was have a late lunch at the famous New York Café, which they claim is the most beautiful café in the world. I’m not sure if that’s totally true but it did have a beautiful interior.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Nigel Rogers ace
Looks wonderful
December 7th, 2024  
