Previous
Vienna by kwind
Photo 4492

Vienna

We made our way to Vienna today via a two hour 40 minute train ride. We are in love with the city! I cannot believe all the Christmas lights and decorations! This is a market that’s just around the corner from our hotel.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful POV!
December 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Love your composition.
December 8th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like your pov in this. We are planning to be there this time next year so it is lovely to see your pics!
December 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A superb street capture
December 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo pretty…
December 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful dof
December 8th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Another city I know you’ll love!
December 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looking so Christmassy.
December 8th, 2024  
Jo ace
Love the view den the street
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact