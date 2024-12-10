Previous
Bratislava by kwind
Bratislava

Another new country for us today…. We did a day trip from Vienna to Bratislava, Slovenia! We explored the old town and climbed the tower in the building behind the tree!!
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

KWind

