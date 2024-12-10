Sign up
Previous
Photo 4494
Bratislava
Another new country for us today…. We did a day trip from Vienna to Bratislava, Slovenia! We explored the old town and climbed the tower in the building behind the tree!!
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
1
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th December 2024 12:22pm
