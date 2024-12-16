Sign up
Photo 4500
Prague
Another ‘Christmas tree with a tower in the background’ shot. This one was taken in Prague at the main square. The tower in the background is the astronomical clock. We went to the top of it two nights ago.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2024 5:06pm
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such a lovely tree.
December 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fantabulous
December 17th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely POV again!
December 17th, 2024
narayani
ace
Such beautiful trees
December 17th, 2024
