Previous
Photo 4501
Frankfurt Server
We’re on our way home and had a stop in Frankfurt where we had lunch and it was delivered via robot! First time ever!!
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Mags
Very interesting!
December 17th, 2024
Jo
How exciting!
December 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
How amazing -- but you had to self serve off the Robot to the table , I assume !!
December 17th, 2024
