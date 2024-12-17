Frankfurt Server

Previous
We’re on our way home and had a stop in Frankfurt where we had lunch and it was delivered via robot! First time ever!!
Mags ace
Very interesting!
December 17th, 2024  
Jo ace
How exciting!
December 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How amazing -- but you had to self serve off the Robot to the table , I assume !!
December 17th, 2024  
