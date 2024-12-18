Sign up
Previous
Photo 4502
St. Stephen’s Basilica
We got home last night from our European Christmas Market trip but I’ve still got lots of photos to share so here’s one from Budapest’s St. Stephen’s Basilica. It was a beautiful golden space.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th December 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Amazing! The colors and symmetry look almost like a kaleidoscope.
December 19th, 2024
