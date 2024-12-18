Previous
St. Stephen’s Basilica by kwind
St. Stephen’s Basilica

We got home last night from our European Christmas Market trip but I’ve still got lots of photos to share so here’s one from Budapest’s St. Stephen’s Basilica. It was a beautiful golden space.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diane ace
Amazing! The colors and symmetry look almost like a kaleidoscope.
December 19th, 2024  
