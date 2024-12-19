Sign up
Photo 4503
Curves
After visiting the interior of yesterday’s shot, we climbed these stairs to the top of the church tower. I find spiral staircases very attractive.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th December 2024 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
