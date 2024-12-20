Previous
Parliament by kwind
Parliament

The super massive Parliament Building in Budapest. Unfortunately, our scheduled tour was cancelled at the last minute due to an official event so we weren't able to go inside.
20th December 2024

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture, pity about the tour.
December 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful capture!
December 21st, 2024  
