Previous
Photo 4504
Parliament
The super massive Parliament Building in Budapest. Unfortunately, our scheduled tour was cancelled at the last minute due to an official event so we weren't able to go inside.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th December 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a magnificent capture, pity about the tour.
December 21st, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture!
December 21st, 2024
