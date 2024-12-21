Sign up
Photo 4505
Coolest Ever
I have a bit of a thing for doors. I've photographed them all over the world but I think this might just be my favourite ever! It's located in Budapest very close to the Szimpla Kert ruin bar.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy A
ace
I have a thing for doors too and this is a beauty!
December 22nd, 2024
