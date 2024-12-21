Previous
Coolest Ever by kwind
Coolest Ever

I have a bit of a thing for doors. I've photographed them all over the world but I think this might just be my favourite ever! It's located in Budapest very close to the Szimpla Kert ruin bar.
I have a thing for doors too and this is a beauty!
December 22nd, 2024  
