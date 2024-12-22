Sign up
Previous
Photo 4506
Fisherman's Bastion
We loved the Fisherman's Bastion in the Buda Castle district. It's rather fairytale like!!
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
6
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th December 2024 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Amazing pov!
December 23rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I can picture those statues coming to life.
December 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Awesome!
December 23rd, 2024
narayani
ace
Very beautiful!
December 23rd, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great pov
December 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Perfect composition.
December 23rd, 2024
