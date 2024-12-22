Previous
Fisherman's Bastion by kwind
Photo 4506

Fisherman's Bastion

We loved the Fisherman's Bastion in the Buda Castle district. It's rather fairytale like!!
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Amazing pov!
December 23rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I can picture those statues coming to life.
December 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Awesome!
December 23rd, 2024  
narayani ace
Very beautiful!
December 23rd, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great pov
December 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Perfect composition.
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact