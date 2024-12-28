Sign up
Previous
Photo 4512
St. Stephen's Cathedral
While in Vienna we rode in a VERY small elevator up the North tower of the St. Stephen's Cathedral. Its multi coloured roof was quite beautiful!!
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
8
6
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4946
photos
323
followers
140
following
1236% complete
View this month »
4505
4506
4507
4508
4509
4510
4511
4512
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th December 2024 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
Spectacular view
December 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
I remember that elevator and the gorgeous roof
December 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous roof and view!
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful and amazing details.
December 29th, 2024
Lois
ace
Amazing details and colors!
December 29th, 2024
KWind
ace
@kjarn
The elevator was fine going up. Just the 4 of us but the driver but coming down there was 8 of us in total. It was crazy! Luckily, it was a very short ride.
December 29th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Love this!
December 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Stellar composition
December 29th, 2024
365 Project
