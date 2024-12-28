Previous
St. Stephen's Cathedral by kwind
St. Stephen's Cathedral

While in Vienna we rode in a VERY small elevator up the North tower of the St. Stephen's Cathedral. Its multi coloured roof was quite beautiful!!
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Danette Thompson ace
Spectacular view
December 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I remember that elevator and the gorgeous roof
December 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous roof and view!
December 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful and amazing details.
December 29th, 2024  
Lois ace
Amazing details and colors!
December 29th, 2024  
KWind ace
@kjarn The elevator was fine going up. Just the 4 of us but the driver but coming down there was 8 of us in total. It was crazy! Luckily, it was a very short ride.
December 29th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love this!
December 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Stellar composition
December 29th, 2024  
