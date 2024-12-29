Sign up
Previous
Photo 4513
Votive Church
The interior of another stunning church in Vienna called Votive Church.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
5
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4947
photos
323
followers
140
following
1236% complete
View this month »
4506
4507
4508
4509
4510
4511
4512
4513
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th December 2024 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Just wow! Amazing in B+W
December 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing architecture and capture, looks stunning on black.
December 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I just love the older churches and buildings for their architecture,ornamentation, workmanship, attention to details.
December 30th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Fabulous detail
December 30th, 2024
Diane
ace
Great in B&W. Your travel photos are so interesting.
December 30th, 2024
