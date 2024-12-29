Previous
Votive Church by kwind
Photo 4513

Votive Church

The interior of another stunning church in Vienna called Votive Church.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Just wow! Amazing in B+W
December 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing architecture and capture, looks stunning on black.
December 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I just love the older churches and buildings for their architecture,ornamentation, workmanship, attention to details.
December 30th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Fabulous detail
December 30th, 2024  
Diane ace
Great in B&W. Your travel photos are so interesting.
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact