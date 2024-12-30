Sign up
Previous
Photo 4514
Kunsthistorisches Museum
Another beautiful building we explored while in Vienna. This is the ceiling of the foyer of the Kunsthistorisches art Museum.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4948
photos
323
followers
140
following
1236% complete
4507
4508
4509
4510
4511
4512
4513
4514
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th December 2024 2:21pm
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous ceiling
December 31st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful
December 31st, 2024
