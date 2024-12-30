Previous
Kunsthistorisches Museum by kwind
Kunsthistorisches Museum

Another beautiful building we explored while in Vienna. This is the ceiling of the foyer of the Kunsthistorisches art Museum.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy A ace
Fabulous ceiling
December 31st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful
December 31st, 2024  
