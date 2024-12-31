Sign up
Previous
Photo 4515
Bratislava
A look at part of Bratislava’s old town!
Happy new year everyone!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4949
photos
322
followers
140
following
1236% complete
4508
4509
4510
4511
4512
4513
4514
4515
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
12th December 2024 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
I love your framing!
January 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
So beautifully composed!
January 1st, 2025
Rick Schies
ace
This is a great composition
January 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific composition. Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2025
