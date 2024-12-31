Previous
Bratislava by kwind
Photo 4515

Bratislava

A look at part of Bratislava’s old town!

Happy new year everyone!
31st December 2024

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.


Photo Details

Mags ace
I love your framing!
January 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
So beautifully composed!
January 1st, 2025  
Rick Schies ace
This is a great composition
January 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific composition. Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2025  
