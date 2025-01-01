Previous
New Year’s Find by kwind
Photo 4516

New Year’s Find

We were doing some burning today and I spotted this tree covered in fungi.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
Wonderful find and capture, such beautiful shapes and tones.
January 2nd, 2025  
