Previous
Happy Birthday by kwind
Photo 4518

Happy Birthday

I started my 2025 yearly photo book today with a page dedicated to my husband and his 56th birthday! Our daughter made the most delicious treats and we got him a new chainsaw to celebrate his milestone.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Happy Birthday to your young Ron! 🎉
January 4th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Great collage and Happy Birthday!
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact