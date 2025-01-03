Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4518
Happy Birthday
I started my 2025 yearly photo book today with a page dedicated to my husband and his 56th birthday! Our daughter made the most delicious treats and we got him a new chainsaw to celebrate his milestone.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4952
photos
323
followers
140
following
1237% complete
View this month »
4511
4512
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Happy Birthday to your young Ron! 🎉
January 4th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Great collage and Happy Birthday!
January 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close