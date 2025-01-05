Sign up
Photo 4519
Eagles
After my sad eagle shot from the other day I'm happy to share this image of two very much alive eagles. One of them seems to be stretching! These two often hang out in our front yard tree!
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4954
photos
323
followers
140
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
6th January 2025 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Magnificent. How lucky to have two eagles!
January 7th, 2025
