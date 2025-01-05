Previous
Eagles by kwind
Eagles

After my sad eagle shot from the other day I'm happy to share this image of two very much alive eagles. One of them seems to be stretching! These two often hang out in our front yard tree!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

KWind

Diane ace
Magnificent. How lucky to have two eagles!
January 7th, 2025  
