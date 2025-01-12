Sign up
Photo 4523
They’re off!
I dropped my family off at the airport this morning at 7am. My husband, daughter, son and parents are off to Mexico. I’m staying home to watch the cats and houses! Not the most exciting photo but at least I took it today.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4957
photos
324
followers
140
following
1239% complete
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
4522
4523
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
12th January 2025 7:10am
Diana
ace
A fabulous family shot, hope they have a wonderful time there.
January 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
Hope they have a great trip.
January 13th, 2025
