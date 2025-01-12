Previous
They’re off! by kwind
Photo 4523

They’re off!

I dropped my family off at the airport this morning at 7am. My husband, daughter, son and parents are off to Mexico. I’m staying home to watch the cats and houses! Not the most exciting photo but at least I took it today.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous family shot, hope they have a wonderful time there.
January 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Hope they have a great trip.
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact