BC Beach by kwind
BC Beach

A photo of our beach taken the other day while the sun was shining. My family is on a Mexican beach at this moment so I thought I’d show you my British Columbian one.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 14th, 2025  
