Previous
Photo 4524
BC Beach
A photo of our beach taken the other day while the sun was shining. My family is on a Mexican beach at this moment so I thought I’d show you my British Columbian one.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th January 2025 2:38pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 14th, 2025
