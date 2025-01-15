Sign up
Previous
Photo 4526
Gus
This is my daughter's other cat, Gus! He's 4 years old.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
4
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4960
photos
324
followers
140
following
1240% complete
View this month »
4519
4520
4521
4522
4523
4524
4525
4526
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
15th January 2025 10:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Beautiful eyes
January 16th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He looks very inquisitive.
January 16th, 2025
Rick Aubin
ace
Ready for fun!
January 16th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Cute cats and names.
January 16th, 2025
