Gus by kwind
Gus

This is my daughter's other cat, Gus! He's 4 years old.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
narayani ace
Beautiful eyes
January 16th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He looks very inquisitive.
January 16th, 2025  
Rick Aubin ace
Ready for fun!
January 16th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Cute cats and names.
January 16th, 2025  
