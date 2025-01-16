Sign up
Photo 4527
Passing By
These giant barges of white passed by this afternoon. It was windy and cold but sunny today.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th January 2025 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
That water is a beautiful blue! Overall, it looks quite cold!
January 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and layers.
January 17th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Wow! Beautiful
January 17th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
How interesting, looks like piles of something?
Lovely capture
January 17th, 2025
Lovely capture