Passing By by kwind
Passing By

These giant barges of white passed by this afternoon. It was windy and cold but sunny today.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

KWind

Barb ace
That water is a beautiful blue! Overall, it looks quite cold!
January 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and layers.
January 17th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Wow! Beautiful
January 17th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
How interesting, looks like piles of something?
Lovely capture
January 17th, 2025  
