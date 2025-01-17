Sign up
Previous
Photo 4528
New Sideboard
We got a new piece of furniture today. A sideboard to go across from our dining room table.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th January 2025 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
What lovely carving.
January 18th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Beautiful
January 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
A work of art in itself, so beautifully carved.
January 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful, love the carving. So intricate
January 18th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's just wonderful with all of that beautiful woodwork.
January 18th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
It is lovely but all I could think of was how hard it will be to dust 😂
January 18th, 2025
