New Sideboard by kwind
New Sideboard

We got a new piece of furniture today. A sideboard to go across from our dining room table.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy ace
What lovely carving.
January 18th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Beautiful
January 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
A work of art in itself, so beautifully carved.
January 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful, love the carving. So intricate
January 18th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's just wonderful with all of that beautiful woodwork.
January 18th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
It is lovely but all I could think of was how hard it will be to dust 😂
January 18th, 2025  
