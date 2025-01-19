Previous
The New House by kwind
Photo 4530

The New House

The kids moved into their new place mid December but I didn't get around to photographing it until today. I posted a shot of the foundation back in August so I thought I'd show you the finished product.

http://365project.org/kwind/365/2024-08-07
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Very nice house indeed. They are very lucky
January 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lucky kids, what a beautiful home they have.
January 20th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
It looks like a lovely family home. It must be exciting for them. :)
January 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely home - they must be very happy !
January 20th, 2025  
Wylie ace
How wonderful, such a big job to build a house.
January 20th, 2025  
Jane Morley
They must be so pleased. Wishing them every happiness in their beautiful new home.
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact