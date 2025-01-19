Sign up
Previous
Photo 4530
The New House
The kids moved into their new place mid December but I didn't get around to photographing it until today. I posted a shot of the foundation back in August so I thought I'd show you the finished product.
http://365project.org/kwind/365/2024-08-07
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
6
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4964
photos
324
followers
140
following
1241% complete
4530
Kathy A
ace
Very nice house indeed. They are very lucky
January 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lucky kids, what a beautiful home they have.
January 20th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
It looks like a lovely family home. It must be exciting for them. :)
January 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely home - they must be very happy !
January 20th, 2025
Wylie
ace
How wonderful, such a big job to build a house.
January 20th, 2025
Jane Morley
They must be so pleased. Wishing them every happiness in their beautiful new home.
January 20th, 2025
