Previous
Photo 4534
Sunday Night
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4968
photos
325
followers
140
following
1242% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
27th January 2025 1:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
Classic West coast. Beautiful!
January 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
So beautiful!
January 27th, 2025
Elizabeth
ace
Love the snow on the mountains and the beautiful light.
January 27th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
The light is beautiful and the scene is really well composed. I find the tower on the right a bit distracting: what is it?
January 27th, 2025
