Previous
Photo 4536
More of the Sunset
Another look at last night’s sunset but instead of from my patio, I’m standing at my kitchen island.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4536
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th January 2025 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Beautiful view
January 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a stunning view you have from your beautiful home .and this sunset is so gentle !I always know it is one of your photos when I see the "wonky" driftwood Christmas tree ! fav
January 29th, 2025
