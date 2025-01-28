Previous
More of the Sunset by kwind
More of the Sunset

Another look at last night’s sunset but instead of from my patio, I’m standing at my kitchen island.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beautiful view
January 29th, 2025  
What a stunning view you have from your beautiful home .and this sunset is so gentle !I always know it is one of your photos when I see the "wonky" driftwood Christmas tree ! fav
January 29th, 2025  
