Previous
Photo 4537
Month of Hearts #1
This is my 11th year of hearts! I thought I'd start with two of my favourite things... hearts and chocolate!! I took this photo in Switzerland at my favourite chocolate store!
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
6
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4971
photos
325
followers
140
following
1243% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th October 2024 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
yum
February 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect
February 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
YUM
February 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Another Yum!
February 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Oh, my! You do know how to tempt a fellow chocolate lover! Great start to your months of hearts!
February 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh yum! Beautiful hearts!
February 1st, 2025
