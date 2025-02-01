Previous
Month of Hearts #1 by kwind
Photo 4537

Month of Hearts #1

This is my 11th year of hearts! I thought I'd start with two of my favourite things... hearts and chocolate!! I took this photo in Switzerland at my favourite chocolate store!
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
yum
February 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect
February 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
YUM
February 1st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Another Yum!
February 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Oh, my! You do know how to tempt a fellow chocolate lover! Great start to your months of hearts!
February 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh yum! Beautiful hearts!
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact