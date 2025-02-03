Previous
Month of Hearts #3 by kwind
Photo 4539

Month of Hearts #3

I found this heart in Colmar, France!
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
February 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Love this one! Great find!
February 3rd, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
This makes me so happy!
February 3rd, 2025  
Jo ace
What a great find
February 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Lovely
February 3rd, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful
February 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful find - I love all leaded framed bullion glass in the window , and the heart in the iron work looks so good !
February 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh wow, You found some wonderful hearts on your travels! I love this!
February 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful… great one
February 3rd, 2025  
Lin ace
Nicely spotted and captured.
February 3rd, 2025  
Fisher Family
A great find, well spotted!

Ian
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
