Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4539
Month of Hearts #3
I found this heart in Colmar, France!
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
11
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4973
photos
325
followers
140
following
1243% complete
View this month »
4532
4533
4534
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
11
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
11th October 2024 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
bkb in the city
ace
Great find and capture
February 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Love this one! Great find!
February 3rd, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
This makes me so happy!
February 3rd, 2025
Jo
ace
What a great find
February 3rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Lovely
February 3rd, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
February 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful find - I love all leaded framed bullion glass in the window , and the heart in the iron work looks so good !
February 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh wow, You found some wonderful hearts on your travels! I love this!
February 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful… great one
February 3rd, 2025
Lin
ace
Nicely spotted and captured.
February 3rd, 2025
Fisher Family
A great find, well spotted!
Ian
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian