Month of Hearts #4 by kwind
Month of Hearts #4

Found this yummy treat while on a cruise stop in Cagliari, Italy in June.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

william wooderson ace
Love = deliciousness! And I've tried patisserie in Cagliari before, to die for.
February 4th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Yum, looks delicious!
February 4th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Lovely ❤️
February 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Now that's a Jammy Dodger!!
February 4th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Perfect.
February 4th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot and a tasty subject!

Ian
February 4th, 2025  
JudyC ace
I'm trying to do the same thing (Month of Hearts). I don't have anything that delicious! It looks yummy. Fav.
February 4th, 2025  
Jo ace
Looks pretty and delicious
February 4th, 2025  
