Previous
Photo 4540
Month of Hearts #4
Found this yummy treat while on a cruise stop in Cagliari, Italy in June.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
8
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4974
photos
325
followers
140
following
1243% complete
4533
4534
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
Views
16
8
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
12th June 2024 11:22am
Tags
monthofhearts
william wooderson
ace
Love = deliciousness! And I've tried patisserie in Cagliari before, to die for.
February 4th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Yum, looks delicious!
February 4th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Lovely ❤️
February 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Now that's a Jammy Dodger!!
February 4th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Perfect.
February 4th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely shot and a tasty subject!
Ian
February 4th, 2025
JudyC
ace
I'm trying to do the same thing (Month of Hearts). I don't have anything that delicious! It looks yummy. Fav.
February 4th, 2025
Jo
ace
Looks pretty and delicious
February 4th, 2025
Ian