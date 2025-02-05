Sign up
Previous
Photo 4541
Month of Hearts #5
I found this ancient heart in the tiny French village of Gerberoy last March.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
7
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4975
photos
325
followers
140
following
1244% complete
4534
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
8th March 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely find, love the colour
February 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and textures!
February 5th, 2025
wendy frost
ace
Well spotted and captured .
February 5th, 2025
Michelle
Great find
February 5th, 2025
moni kozi
Now THAT'S well spotted!
February 5th, 2025
Dianne
ace
You did well to notice this.
February 5th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Sweet one
February 5th, 2025
