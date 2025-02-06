Previous
Month of Hearts #6 by kwind
Photo 4542

Month of Hearts #6

My husband took this photo of me in the city of Rouen, France. I couldn't resist getting inside the heart!!
6th February 2025

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Casablanca
Great fun! I love these over sized letters in cities, they make for great photo opportunities!
February 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Fabulous, great fun to climb into this huge heart ! - and a great shot ! fav
February 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Great shot
February 6th, 2025  
Judith Johnson
Wonderful shot
February 6th, 2025  
Islandgirl
It's lovely, at first glance I thought it was your daughter!
February 6th, 2025  
