Previous
Photo 4542
Month of Hearts #6
My husband took this photo of me in the city of Rouen, France. I couldn't resist getting inside the heart!!
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
5
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4976
photos
325
followers
140
following
1244% complete
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
4542
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
8th March 2024 5:25pm
Tags
monthofhearts
Casablanca
ace
Great fun! I love these over sized letters in cities, they make for great photo opportunities!
February 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous, great fun to climb into this huge heart ! - and a great shot ! fav
February 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
February 6th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful shot
February 6th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
It's lovely, at first glance I thought it was your daughter!
February 6th, 2025
