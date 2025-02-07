Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4543
Month of Hearts #7
I did not take this photo... my daughter did. She works at a bakery and opened the oven and spotted a heart on the bread. She sent me the photo because she knows I love hearts. I thought it was worth sharing. Hearts are everywhere if you look!
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4977
photos
325
followers
140
following
1244% complete
View this month »
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
4542
4543
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st September 2024 6:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jo
ace
Well spotted and the bread looks great
February 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close