Month of Hearts #7 by kwind
I did not take this photo... my daughter did. She works at a bakery and opened the oven and spotted a heart on the bread. She sent me the photo because she knows I love hearts. I thought it was worth sharing. Hearts are everywhere if you look!
KWind

Jo ace
Well spotted and the bread looks great
February 7th, 2025  
