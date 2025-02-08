Previous
Month of Hearts #8 by kwind
Month of Hearts #8

Street art from Siena, Italy.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags
Cute find and capture!
February 8th, 2025  
Diana
Oh how beautiful this is!
February 8th, 2025  
