Previous
Month of Hearts #9 by kwind
Photo 4545

Month of Hearts #9

Switzerland is full of hearts! My daughter and I found this in the cute town of Interlaken while on our mother/daughter adventure in October.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
I love these. My house uses wood heat and this is such a welcoming display and useful wood rack.
February 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Is that kindling wood in the centre? Nice find!
February 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
How perfect for your calendar! I find it fabulous that you spotted it together.
February 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact