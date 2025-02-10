Previous
Month of Hearts #10 by kwind
Photo 4546

Month of Hearts #10

Found this in Sorrento, Italy in June. I do love Italy, especially the food!!
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Great colors and capture!
February 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It jumps off the screen.
February 10th, 2025  
Diane ace
Love this heart!
February 10th, 2025  
