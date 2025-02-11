Previous
Month of Hearts #11 by kwind
Photo 4547

Month of Hearts #11

I did a double take when these horses and wagon passed us in Honfleur, France. I couldn't quite believe there was a heart on a horse's ass! You really can find hearts everywhere if you're looking.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Fisher Family
What an unusual place to find a heart - well spotted!

Ian
February 11th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
February 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! well spotted !!
February 11th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice like it👍😊
February 11th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Special shot
February 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
What a terrific and unexpected find!! Love this!
February 11th, 2025  
