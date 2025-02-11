Sign up
Previous
Photo 4547
Month of Hearts #11
I did a double take when these horses and wagon passed us in Honfleur, France. I couldn't quite believe there was a heart on a horse's ass! You really can find hearts everywhere if you're looking.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
6
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Fisher Family
What an unusual place to find a heart - well spotted!
Ian
February 11th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very cool.
February 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! well spotted !!
February 11th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice like it👍😊
February 11th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Special shot
February 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
What a terrific and unexpected find!! Love this!
February 11th, 2025
Ian