Previous
Photo 4548
Month of Hearts #12
Another heart find from a store front in Sorrento, Italy.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
11
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4982
photos
325
followers
140
following
1246% complete
4548
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
11
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Beverley
ace
Ooo your hearts are fabulous…
February 12th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
February 12th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful hearts.
February 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely!
February 12th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
Knitted with love?
February 12th, 2025
Fisher Family
Very nice!
Ian
February 12th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
February 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice find - very vibrant !
February 12th, 2025
Kim
ace
Love the vibrant color. I’m partial to the hot pink, and they both have matching shoes!
February 12th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely 😊
February 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So colourful!
February 12th, 2025
