Month of Hearts #12 by kwind
Photo 4548

Month of Hearts #12

Another heart find from a store front in Sorrento, Italy.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

KWind

Beverley ace
Ooo your hearts are fabulous…
February 12th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
February 12th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful hearts.
February 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely!
February 12th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
Knitted with love?
February 12th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Very nice!

Ian
February 12th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Nice shot
February 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice find - very vibrant !
February 12th, 2025  
Kim ace
Love the vibrant color. I’m partial to the hot pink, and they both have matching shoes!
February 12th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely 😊
February 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So colourful!
February 12th, 2025  
