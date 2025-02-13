Sign up
Previous
Photo 4549
Month of Hearts #13
I found this heart in the fairytale town of Saint Malo on the French coastline.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
10
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4983
photos
325
followers
140
following
1246% complete
Views
15
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th March 2024 3:10pm
monthofhearts
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
February 13th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
February 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A nice pic
February 13th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great find and capture
February 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great find and such a lovely looking heart.
February 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
Another great find. Well spotted
February 13th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Love it, so unusual!
Great find :)
February 13th, 2025
Tia
ace
Loving all the hearts! My birthday is on St Valentine’s Day so hearts always appeal to me!
February 13th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Striking!
February 13th, 2025
Fisher Family
Another lovely find!
Ian
February 13th, 2025
365 Project
close
