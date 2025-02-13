Previous
Month of Hearts #13 by kwind
Month of Hearts #13

I found this heart in the fairytale town of Saint Malo on the French coastline.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 13th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
February 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A nice pic
February 13th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great find and capture
February 13th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great find and such a lovely looking heart.
February 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
Another great find. Well spotted
February 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Love it, so unusual!
Great find :)
February 13th, 2025  
Tia ace
Loving all the hearts! My birthday is on St Valentine’s Day so hearts always appeal to me!
February 13th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Striking!
February 13th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Another lovely find!

Ian
February 13th, 2025  
