Previous
Photo 4551
Month of Hearts #15
This is my second heart from Honfleur, France. We were only there a night but it was a delightful place to wander around and full of hearts! This as part of a roof!
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
7
1
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
10th March 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
gloria jones
ace
Love the textures...great find and capture
February 15th, 2025
Jackie Snider
What a ‘neat’ architectural feature!
February 15th, 2025
Jo
ace
Amazing
February 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a great find. Very nice.
February 15th, 2025
Fisher Family
A great find, and a lovely shot!
Ian
February 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely!
February 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
February 15th, 2025
