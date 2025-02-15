Previous
Month of Hearts #15 by kwind
Photo 4551

Month of Hearts #15

This is my second heart from Honfleur, France. We were only there a night but it was a delightful place to wander around and full of hearts! This as part of a roof!
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love the textures...great find and capture
February 15th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
What a ‘neat’ architectural feature!
February 15th, 2025  
Jo ace
Amazing
February 15th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a great find. Very nice.
February 15th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A great find, and a lovely shot!

Ian
February 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely!
February 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact