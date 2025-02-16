Sign up
Previous
Photo 4552
Month of Hearts #16
We discovered several similarly themed street art pieces in the little town of Amalfi on the Italian Coast.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4545
4546
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
Views
15
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
3rd June 2024 1:25pm
Tags
monthofhearts
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Definitely a goddess in terms of Italian love! Nicely depicted and captured in this mural.
February 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
This is so beautiful, wonderful find and capture.
February 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and captured. Looks great.
February 16th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Great shot. There are lots of hearts here
February 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid mural and capture!
February 16th, 2025
