Previous
Month of Hearts #16 by kwind
Photo 4552

Month of Hearts #16

We discovered several similarly themed street art pieces in the little town of Amalfi on the Italian Coast.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Definitely a goddess in terms of Italian love! Nicely depicted and captured in this mural.
February 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
This is so beautiful, wonderful find and capture.
February 16th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and captured. Looks great.
February 16th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot. There are lots of hearts here
February 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Splendid mural and capture!
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact