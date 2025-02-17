Previous
Month of Hearts #17 by kwind
Month of Hearts #17

A rock heart I found in Zermatt, Switzerland.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Casablanca ace
Very cool. I recognise that street too! Small world.
February 17th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Wonderful
February 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Such a unique sculpture! Great addition to your month of hearts!
February 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely and a lovely peep onto one of the streets in Zermatt fav
February 17th, 2025  
Jo ace
A great idea and very well captured
February 17th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking heart.
February 17th, 2025  
