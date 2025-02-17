Sign up
Previous
Photo 4553
Month of Hearts #17
A rock heart I found in Zermatt, Switzerland.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
6
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4987
photos
325
followers
140
following
1247% complete
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th October 2024 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Casablanca
ace
Very cool. I recognise that street too! Small world.
February 17th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
February 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Such a unique sculpture! Great addition to your month of hearts!
February 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely and a lovely peep onto one of the streets in Zermatt fav
February 17th, 2025
Jo
ace
A great idea and very well captured
February 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking heart.
February 17th, 2025
